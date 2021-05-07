Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

RSG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. 1,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Recession

Dividend History for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Comments


