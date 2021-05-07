Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IGM Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IGM. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on IGM Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.29.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.07. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.