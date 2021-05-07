Research Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,000 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

