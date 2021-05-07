Research Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Signal Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

