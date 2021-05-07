Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

