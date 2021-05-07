Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,348,518. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,599,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 98,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,369,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.