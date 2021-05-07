Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Restore has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a market capitalization of £509.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,990.90.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

