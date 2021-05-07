Revain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Revain has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $6.73 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00796862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.35 or 0.08838405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

