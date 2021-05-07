Reviewing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.84 $5.02 million N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 2.05 $6.89 million N/A N/A

Westbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 20.66% N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Westbury Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

