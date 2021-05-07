Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

