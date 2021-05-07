Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 4781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

