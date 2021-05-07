Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.30 ($128.59).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching €86.82 ($102.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.84. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.91.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.