RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $515.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.26.

Shares of RNG opened at $273.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,683,000 after buying an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

