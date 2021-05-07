Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,564.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,564 ($85.76) and last traded at GBX 6,561 ($85.72), with a volume of 471821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,477 ($84.62).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,778.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,560.46. The stock has a market cap of £106.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

