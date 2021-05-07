Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.14 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $71.59 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045665 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.