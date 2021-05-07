Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.63 Million

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce sales of $292.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.03 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $273.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of RBA opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

