RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after buying an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

