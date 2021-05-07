Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.26 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

