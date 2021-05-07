Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $131,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $3,768,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $3,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.36 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

