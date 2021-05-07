Robert W. Baird Upgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
TBI stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $991.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
