Robert W. Baird Upgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TBI stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $991.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

