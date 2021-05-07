Rosenblatt Securities Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $265.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.36. 2,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.