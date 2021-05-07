Rotala’s (ROL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Rotala (LON:ROL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rotala has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.22 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.

In other Rotala news, insider Robert Dunn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

