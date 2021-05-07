Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Despegar.com accounts for 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

DESP stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $895.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

