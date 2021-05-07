Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 188,084 LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiqTech International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $7.29 on Friday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, research analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

