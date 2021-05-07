Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Quotient Technology makes up about 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

NYSE:QUOT opened at $12.64 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.