Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares during the period. NN accounts for 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of NN worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

