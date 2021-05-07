Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.67% of UFP Technologies worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $405.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

