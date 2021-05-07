Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €299.53 ($352.39).

ADS stock opened at €258.80 ($304.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €270.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €279.74. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

