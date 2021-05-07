Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.92.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.37. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.09 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

