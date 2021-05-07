Royal Bank of Canada Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $41.00

May 7th, 2021

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 108,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

