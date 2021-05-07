Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $470.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.78.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,704. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $233.27 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.