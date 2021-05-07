Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.65.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. B2Gold has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

