Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $1.56 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

