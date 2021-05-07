RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $85.36 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $56,068.04 or 0.97954909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005416 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

