Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

RUSMF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

