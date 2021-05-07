Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Announces Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 95,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $643.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

