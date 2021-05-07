S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 517 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.