S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 55,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,311. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.