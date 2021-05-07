S. R. Schill & Associates Has $7.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 181,794 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,036,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.68 on Friday. 322,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,258. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.