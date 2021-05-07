S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 342,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

