S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

BIV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,927. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

