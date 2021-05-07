S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.