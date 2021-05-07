SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.04 million and $250.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.70 or 1.00347365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00716001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.56 or 0.01233137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.00354303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.00193259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005762 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

