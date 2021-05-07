salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.90. 136,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average is $229.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

