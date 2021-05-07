Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.21

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.21 and traded as high as $46.32. Sands China shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 26,738 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

