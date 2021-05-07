Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $358.79 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,605 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Deere & Company worth $358,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

NYSE DE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.86 and its 200 day moving average is $307.56. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

