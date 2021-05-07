Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,969. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.