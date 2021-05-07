Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 16,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,940. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

