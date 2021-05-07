Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $1,105,236.99 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $1,105,236.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,440.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.38. 23,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after buying an additional 214,414 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Schrödinger by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.