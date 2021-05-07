Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,008,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

